Woman ends life after poisoning two sons to death in Alanganallur

MADURAI: A woman allegedly committed suicide after poisoning her two sons to death near Alanganallur in Madurai district. The bodies were found in a house at A Kovilpatti village on Tuesday. The deceased are Dhanalakshmi (38) and her sons –Harikrishnan (14) and his brother Kubendrakrishnan (12), sources said. Investigations revealed that Dhanalakshmi, got frustrated after she learnt that her husband Ayyanar (40), a daily wager, had an illicit affair. She deserted him, but Ayyanar brought her back and kept quarrelling. Dejected Dhanalakshmi fed her two sons with poison laced food and ate the same. Ayyanar, after learning about this attempted suicide.