Vellore AIADMK, BJP councillors stage sit-in

VELLORE: The Vellore Corporation Council’s special meeting on Monday saw some tense moments as seven AIADMK councillors and the lone BJP councillor staged a dharna inside the council hall in dark demanding a discussion on resolution regarding city sabha meetings.

A special meeting of the 60-member council has been called to discuss launch of city sabha meetings on Tuesday, November 1. However, the meeting on Monday ended in a few minutes after the resolution being deemed to have been passed and all members and Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar left the hall.

It was then that the AIADMK and BJP councillors staged a dharna in front of the Mayor’s seat in the hall demanding a detailed discussion on the resolution, as they did not fully understand it. The agitators wanted at least the commissioner S Ashok Kumar to explain the matter to them.

However, as the agitators refused to budge and finally, Deputy Mayor Sunil Kumar placated the agitating councillors and led them out of the hall.