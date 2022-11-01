Union Minister reviews status of Centre’s schemes in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subash Sarkar conducted a review meeting on the progress of central government projects here on Monday.

Sarkar, addressing the meeting, attended by Collector M Pradeep Kumar and officials from all the state government departments, sought deatails about the status of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and asked how many connections were given to the beneficiaries so far.

He inquired the officials from the DRDA about the ongoing works under the MGNREGS and the number of beneficiaries enrolled under the scheme. He advised the officials to maintain a clear database and ensure their attendance in a proper manner.

The Union Minister also inquired about the progress of PM Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Digital Sakshart Abhiyan, Poshan Abhiyan and various other schemes of the Centre.

Earlier, the Minister took part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at NIT-Tiruchy and inaugurated various programmes besides flagging off the marathon at the institution.