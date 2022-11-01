2 held for mishandling air gun which injured security guard

MADURAI: Two men were arrested in Dindigul on Monday night in connection with a recent case of a security guard being shot at in a private farm near Palani. The incident occurred on Friday night. The victim K Karthi, a native of Tiruvidaimarudur, Thanjavur district, suffered bullet wound on his left chest and was hospitalised. The accused, G Mohanraj (35) of Kumbakonam and M Krishnamurthy (34) of Manur leased the farm land and employed Karthi. Mohanraj while cleaning his air rifle carelessly loaded it and mistakenly tapped the trigger piercing Karthi’s chest.