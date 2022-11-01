Couple held for burning elderly woman over property dispute

MADURAI: A couple was arrested in Tirunelveli on Tuesday for allegedly causing the death of an elderly woman by setting fire to her body over property dispute. The accused have been identified as Annamalai (47) and his wife Anitha (42), sources said. The incident was reported on October 29 when the victim Arasammal (70) was lying down unconscious with burns on her body in a house at KTC Nagar. Police booked a case of suspicious death. The victim Arasammal was the mother of Annamalai, the accused. Investigations revealed that the couple hatched a plot against Arasammal and poured kerosene on her body before setting her ablaze, sources said.