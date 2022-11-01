Poor turnout in most Tiruchy corpn’s area sabha meetings

TIRUCHY: The first area sabha meeting on Tuesday evoked poor response as only less than 50 members, against the norm of 200 participants, turned up in most of the wards in Tiruchy Corporation.

Most of the grievances raised in the area sabha meetings held in 65 wards in Tiruchy City Corporation on Tuesday were about stray dog menace, road repair work and seepage prevention.

The Tiruchy civic administration conducted area sabha meetings as per the direction of the state government, which was chaired by the respective council members. While the members received demands and petitions from the residents, the Mayor assured to depute officials to sort out the issues.

Residents raised concerns about the street dogs menace in residential areas and cattle menace on main roads. They also put forth their grievances about poor road condition, drainage issues and unfinished UGD works.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan, who chaired the meeting at his ward (no 27), assured the residents of a dedicated official to be appointed to record their grievances and sort out the problems from time to time. He also collected petitions from residents.

The Corporation Commissioner, who was also present, assured of solving the grievances within three months. The commissioner also said that he would be instructing the officials and monitoring the status of the grievance.