HC moved for converting Kallakurichi – T'malai SH into NH

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered notice to Union and State governments to file a response within two weeks on a Public Interest Litigation to convert the Kallakurichi to Tiruvannamalai State Highways (SH) road into the National Highways (NH).

The first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by NS Subramaniyan, a resident of A Nallathur Village in Kallakurichi district.

The petitioner sought an order to the Union Government to take over the Kallakurichi – Thiruvannamalai State Highways (SH) road and upgrade it to the status of National Highways by providing proper infrastructure facilities.

According to the petitioner, SH between Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai is about 65 kilometers, but it takes around two and half hours to cover this distance due to the poor road condition.

“Many pilgrims to the Tiruvannamalai temple are taking this road. People to Bengaluru and Tirupati are going by this SH road. There are about 60 speed-breakers and 150 curves available on the road. Due to these, people are facing traffic issues, accidents, and other problems. If the road is upgraded to NH, the stretch can be reached within 45 minutes safely, ” the petitioner submitted.

“It is noted that 715 accidents took place in the SH resulting in 169 fatalities and 309 severe injuries from April 2016 to June 2021,” he added.

He further pointed out that the state sent a proposal in 2018 to the center to upgrade Kallakurichi – Tiruvannamalai SH as NH. Subramaniyan recalled a statement of State PWD, Highways, and Minor Ports Minister E V Velu that the Centre has given approval for upgrading 500kms of SHs into NHs.

Recording the submissions, the judges directed the State and Centre to file their response within two weeks.