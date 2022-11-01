BJP dividing AIADMK to gain foothold: Nehru

TIRUCHY: Governor RN Ravi has been functioning like a Leader of Opposition, while the BJP has been conspiring not to unite both the factions of the AIADMK in order to gain entry into the state, charged Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru here on Monday.

Addressing Tiruchy district DMK executive committee meeting, Nehru said that the BJP has been creating unnecessary tension in the state to malign our good governance. “Their intentions will never materialise as we have been growing stronger and stronger and it will be proved again in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said. Charging that the BJP has been keen on preventing the unification of the EPS and OPS factions, so that they can gain foothold in the state, he said, “The BJP has started to capture AIADMK by instigating hatred between the two groups.”