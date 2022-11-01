Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

Bird flu scare prompts Nilgiris to ban poultry products from Kerala

Bird flu cases have surfaced in Kerala’s Alappuzha in Kerala prompting authorities to order culling of birds in large numbers.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the bird flu outbreak in Kerala, The Nilgiris district administration has banned transport of poultry products from Kerala and Karnataka. Bird flu cases have surfaced in Kerala’s Alappuzha in Kerala prompting authorities to order culling of birds in large numbers. “Due to the spread of bird flu in the neighbouring state, birds and poultry products were prohibited from being brought into The Nilgiris from Kerala and also from Karnataka,” said Nilgiris District Collector SP Amrith in a statement. To increase surveillance, medical teams have been deployed in each of the eight inter-state check posts, including Kakkanalla, Nadukani, Pattavayal, Serambadi, Thalur and Ambalamoola in the hill district.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Nilgiris
Bird flu
Bird flu scare
poultry products

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in