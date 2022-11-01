Bird flu scare prompts Nilgiris to ban poultry products from Kerala

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the bird flu outbreak in Kerala, The Nilgiris district administration has banned transport of poultry products from Kerala and Karnataka. Bird flu cases have surfaced in Kerala’s Alappuzha in Kerala prompting authorities to order culling of birds in large numbers. “Due to the spread of bird flu in the neighbouring state, birds and poultry products were prohibited from being brought into The Nilgiris from Kerala and also from Karnataka,” said Nilgiris District Collector SP Amrith in a statement. To increase surveillance, medical teams have been deployed in each of the eight inter-state check posts, including Kakkanalla, Nadukani, Pattavayal, Serambadi, Thalur and Ambalamoola in the hill district.