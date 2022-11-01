6 Bharat Gaurav round trips fetch Rs 6 crore

CHENNAI: Southern railway has netted a whopping Rs 6 crore through the operation of Bharat Gaurav trains.

Launched with the objective of showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage and historical places to the people of the country and the world, six round trip services of Bharat Gaurav trains have been operated from Southern Railway so far. The zone has registered a revenue of Rs 6.3 crore (including GST) per so far.

Bharat Gaurav scheme also aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains and to tap the vast tourist potential of India. The first service of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav round trip train service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi was operated on June 14, 2022.

Southern Railway has proposed to operate the seventh trip of Bharat Gaurav trains between Kudal Nagar to Amritsar through a registered service provider.

The service of train no 06905 Kudal Nagar – Amritsar Bharat Gaurav Train will commence at 19.40 hrs from Kudal Naar on November 3 and reach Amritsar at 06.00 hrs on November 11. In the return direction, train no.06904 will start from Amritsar at 23.00 hrs on November 11 and reach Kudal Nagar at 02.30 hrs on November 16.

The trains consist of four AC tier-III, six sleeper coaches and two pantry cars and two general second class and luggage cum brake van coaches.