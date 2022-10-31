Weekly special fare special train: Check details here

CHENNAI: Northeast frontier railway has notified the operation of a weekly special fare special train between Dibrugarh and Kanniyakumari.

Train no 05906 Dibrugarh - Kanniyakumari Weekly Special fare special will leave Dibrugarh on Tuesdays at 19.25 hrs on 01st, 08th & 15th November and reach Kanniyakumari at 22.00 hrs on the fourth day (3 Services).

Train no 05905 Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh Weekly Special fare special will leave Kanniyakumari on Sundays at 17.20 hrs on 06th, 13th & 30th November and reach Dibrugarh at 20.50 hrs on the fourth day (3 Services). Advance reservation for the trains comprising an AC tier-II, four AC tier-III, 11 sleeper class, three general second class coaches and one general second class coaches is open, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.