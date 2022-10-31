Vulture rescued during Ockhi cyclone to be released in Jodhpur

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Forest Department is set to release a seven-year-old Cinereous vulture in Jodhpur, which was rescued during the Ockhi cyclone in 2017.

Due to strong wind currents and change in the wind pattern during the Ockhi cyclone, a two-year-old Cinereous vulture was rescued at Asaripallam region by the Nagercoil forest department officials in 2017.

Subsequently, the vulture was taken to Udayagiri Bio-diveristy Park in Kanniyakumari, where it was kept in care for the last five years.

“For five years since the resuce, the vulture was kept in complete care. After several tests and inspections, the vulture was ascertained fit to be released,” said M Ilayaraja, District Forest Officer (DFO), Kanniyakumari.

“As the vulture population in Southern states are considerably lower, we have decided to release it at Machia Biological Park in Jodhpur. The location is also a cattle dumping site, hence the vulture will have no feeding issues,” said DFO.

"The vulture from Nagercoil has been currently brought to Vandalur zoo and on November 3, it will be taken to Jodhpur by flight", stated the official.