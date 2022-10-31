Tree on which security guard found hanging cut in Kodanad

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID officials investigating the sensational Kodanad heist-cum-murder case have found the tree, in which the estate security guard was killed and hanged, chopped down by the estate management.

A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering security guard Om Bahadur on April 23, 2017. He was killed and his body was hanged upside down on a tree in the estate premises.

Senior officials led by CB-CID DGP Shakeel Akhter visited the Kodanad Estate in The Nilgiris to inquire into the sensational heist-cum-murder. It was while examining the spot, where the security guard was found murdered, it came to light that the tree was not standing there.

The estate authorities claimed that the tree was cut down as it became weak and almost came down. Therefore, the estate management had removed the tree and instead planted a new sapling nearby. Police sources claimed that the tree shouldn’t have been removed without prior information to court and police.

The case, which was investigated by special teams of police led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar was recently shifted to CB-CID. The court adjourned hearing in the case to December 2 allowing more time for police to investigate.