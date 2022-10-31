Three students washed away in Bhavani flash floods; search on

COIMBATORE: Three college students were washed away in flash floods while bathing in Bhavani river in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore on Sunday.

Police identified the trio as Kanishk, 24 from Chennai, Surendar, 23 and Rajadurai, 22, both from Coimbatore. The trio studying MBA in a private college, had gone to a friend’s farm at Naripallam Road, along with seven others.

As they were bathing in the river, a sudden flash flood swept away the three people, while seven others managed to reach the other end of the shore. On receiving information around 11.30 am, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and brought the seven people back to the shore in coracles.

While the search was on for three others who were washed away, the search was suspended in the evening and is likely to resume on Monday.