Positive signs of top ranking visible now: Swachh Ambassador

TIRUCHY: The decline in the ranking is just temporary for Tiruchy city and we have been working hard and would definitely emerge in a good position in the forthcoming ranking, said ambassador for Tiruchy Swachh Bharat and District Welfare Committee member, Dr MA Aleem.

Dr Aleem, also a noted neurologist, said that the competition in the Swachh Survekshan gets tougher every year as the number of participants has been increasing year by year. “Now we have been competing with more than 400 cities across the nation and there were some flaws in the documentation and thus we slumped. But we are alert now and the Commissioner has established a dedicated team for documentation and has been focusing on the issues”, Dr Aleem said.

Defending that the city would emerge to the top position in the upcoming survey Dr Aleem said, the city has augmented the green cover, increased novel toilets separate for men, women and transsexual people, visible infrastructural developments, planned waste management and solid waste disposal activities and round the clock drinking water facilities. These factors would play an important role in the ranking survey, he said.

However, Aleem charged that the floating population is responsible for the untidy toilets which turned into one of the factors for the decline in ranking. “Now, everything has been fixed and continuous cleaning activities are on for public toilets”, Aleem said.

He said, the statue circles like Gandhi circle near the Head Post office, Periyar circle and Dr Ambedkar circle near the Central bus stand, Anna circle near Chathiram bus stand, MGR circle near Court and Major Saravanan circle at Vestry roundabout are renovated. The number of health centres has also increased. “With such several factors, the city will secure the top position in the country in the survey”, he said.