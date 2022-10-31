Ousted OPS donates silver armour on behalf of AIADMK

MADURAI: In the name of the AIADMK, ousted leader O Panneerselvam donated silver armour weighing 10.4 kg, to the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar. After paying tributes at Pasumpon, Panneerselvam called for unity among one and half crore cadre of the AIADMK.

“It is being donated in memory of Amma (late CM J Jayalalithaa) to Gandhi Meenal, the caretaker of the memorial of the freedom fighter. It will be used to decorate the statue of the freedom fighter on full moon days and other auspicious days,” said a statement. OPS rightfully claiming himself as the AIADMK coordinator said he offered the armour on behalf of the party to honour the freedom fighter.

Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK general secretary at Pasumpon said law and order has deteriorated in the state and people are clear about their views that the ruling party would soon go home. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin is scared of the current situation in Tamil Nadu. If there is no official like the Governor in Tamil Nadu, arrogance would continue to prevail in the state, he added.