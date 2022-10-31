Mubin trained by NIA, BJP is a rumour, says Speaker Appavu

CHENNAI: Speaker M Appavu on Sunday said there were rumours that Jamesha Mubin had been trained by the National Investigation Agency and the BJP to carry out the suicide bomb attack.

Mubin was picked for enquiry in 2019 in connection the Easter bomb blast in Sri Lanka. Since there was no evidence against him, he was let go. Now, there was rumour that the central agency and the BJP had given him training to carry out suicide bomb attack and he executed, Appavu told journalists in Tirunelveli while responding to the question regarding Governor RN Ravi on the State government’s delay in handing over the Coimbatore car blast case to the NIA. The Governor spoke on the issue during the inauguration of JSS Institute of Naturopathy and Yoga Science in Coimbatore.

“We can equate this rumour to the Governor’s claims,” Appavu and expressed that the Governor should have avoided speaking about such sensitive issues in an open forum.