Morbi incident: Safety protocols to be put in place, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that safety protocols should be developed to prevent collapse of structures such as bridges, which are widely used by the public, on the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat that occurred on Sunday.
He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "More than 130 people have drowned in a river in Gujarat's Morbi town after a suspension bridge across the Machchhu river collapsed. My condolences to their families. The bridge was reopened only on March 26 after seven months of maintenance work. A detailed inquiry should be conducted into the cause of the accident in the next 4 days." (sic)
"The central and state governments should ensure that safety protocols are developed and fully adhered to prevent the collapse of structures such as bridges, which are widely used by the public! #MorbiBridgeCollapse," he added.
At least 141 people were killed after the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, according to police. Rescue operations were in full swing with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joining local personnel in the effort.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android