‘Lethargic approach’: OPS slams govt over stormwater drain works

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday charged that the DMK government’s lackluster approach has delayed the completion of the stormwater drain works in Chennai and its suburban areas ahead of the Northeast monsoon and demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to engage more workforce to expedite the unfinished works to prevent flooding and ensure safety of the people during the monsoon.
The recent inspection of Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu clearly indicates that the SWD works have not been completed in several pockets. He also directed to cordon off areas where the works were unfinished.
This shows the lethargic approach of this government in implementing the works ahead of the NE monsoon, said OPS in a statement.
Since forecasts predict heavy rain in Chennai and surrounding districts, starting from Monday, the people in Chennai feel that they have to endure flooding this season too.
“The government should engage more men to take up the SWD works on war footing. The barricades should be installed to cordon off the dug up spots to ensure the safety of the people,” said OPS and insisted the Chief Minister “on behalf of the AIADMK party” take all necessary measures to safeguard the lives and livelihood of the people during the monsoon.
