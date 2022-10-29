City

Chief Secy Iraianbu oversees SWD works in Chennai

Chief Secretary visited Tambaram Corporation to inspect the ongoing works on Saturday.DT Photo
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: With Northeast monsoon just a few days away, the stormwater drain (SWD) works are going on full swing in Chennai. Chief Secretary V. Iraianbu oversaw the progress of work on Saturday.

Iraianbu also inspected the ongoing works in Pammal and Anakaputtur areas of Tambaram Corporation.

Meanwhile, The India Meteorological Department has said that Northeast monsoon will begin in Tamil Nadu within the next 24 hours.

