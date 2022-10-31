HC directs DFO to file report on Perambalur elephants rehab centre

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court had passed a direction to the District Forest Officer (DFO) of Vellore to study, investigate and file a status report within two weeks about the condition of the elephants’ rehabilitation camp centre in MR Palayam in Perambalur district.

Heading the bench along with Justice D Krishnakumar, the Acting Chief Justice T Raja issued the direction on hearing a plea by S Muralidharan of the Indian Centre for Animals’ Rights and Education (ICARE).

The petitioner sought direction to the state forest department to maintain the MR Palayam elephants’ rehabilitation centre properly with adequate veterinarians and mahouts. He further submitted that though the centre was started in 2019, it is not in good condition now.

“The government is putting the elephants which were seized from people who possessed them without proper license in the MR Palayam centre. There are about 7 elephants in the centre but there is no mahout from the tribal section and a full-time veterinarian is also absent in the camp,” the petitioner claimed.

He further added that Sujatha, a former DFO of the Perambalur district served there, and she discharged flawless service to the center but after her transfer to the Vellore district, the MR Palayam center was not managed well.

Recording the submissions, the bench observed that the animals also have the rights as people and such rights should not be breached at any cost.

