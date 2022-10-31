EPS slams TN govt for failing to get adequate relief for farmers

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the Tamil Nadu government for failing to get compensation for damaged crops under Crop Insurance Scheme for the year 2021-2022.

He demanded the government take appropriate measures to get compensation for the affected farmers.

Paddy crops had been damaged extensively in several parts of the state, particularly in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai in the Delta region, during rains last year.

“I have made several appeals to the State government to form a team of officials from revenue and agriculture departments to conduct field inspections to assess the crop damage and help the farmers to get due compensation,” said EPS in a statemen issued on Monday. He continued that this “incompetent” government had failed to get the compensation for the affected farmers.

During the AIADMK regime from 2017-2018, the government helped the farmers to get compensation to the tune of around Rs 11,000 crore for crop damages. The farmers had received a minimum of Rs 7,000 as compensation per acre of damaged crops.

Coming down heavily on the

DMK government, EPS said that the “incompetent” State government has boasted that the farmers would get compensation to the tune of Rs 480 crore under the PM’s Crop Insurance Scheme.

However, the affected farmers have complained in many areas that they have received Rs 250 as compensation per acre damaged crops. In several villages, there were complaints that farmers did not receive the compensation and they were cheated, he said and noted that several villages, including around 40 villages in Mannargudi taluk, in Tiruvarur district have not received compensation till date.

“Even the farmers in the villages, where the Chief Minister had inspected, did not receive compensation. The farmers were highly disappointed and expressed anguish,” said the AIADMK leader.

The situation is no better in agriculture minister M R K Panneerselvam native district. The farmers were given Rs 250 compensation for crop damage. There was information that the farmers were planning to protest in front of the minister, he said in the statement.