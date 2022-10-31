Amaraesh made chief of prisons, Abhay Kumar to head CB-CID in TN

CHENNAI: Two director generals of police Mohammad Shakeel Akhter and Amaraesh Pujari retired on Monday after superannuation from the State police department. The Home Department posted DGP Amaraesh Pujari as director general of police, prisons and correctional services in the place of Sunil Kumar Singh and asked ADGP Abhay Kumar Singh to head CB-CID, in the place DGP Mohamed Shakeel Akhter.

Sunil Kumar Singh, belongs to the 1988 batch of IPS officers and a native of Bihar. Mohamed Shakeel Akhter, a 1989 batch IPS officer and also native of Bihar, retired on Monday. A farewell parade was held at the Rajaratinam stadium, Egmore in honour of the retiring officials. The Home Department posted ADGP Sanjay Kumar, now heading police modernisation, as new chief of cyber crime wing, in the place of Amaraesh Pujari.

G Venkataraman, ADGP, headquarters, has been asked to holdfull additional charge of the post of ADGP, modernisation. A Radhika, IG, general, has been transferred and posted as IG, armed police, in the existing vacancy.