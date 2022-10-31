After 2 years, lakhs take dip in sea at Tiruchendur Soorasamharam

THOOTHUKUDI: Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the country and abroad congregated on the shores of Bay of Bengal and witnessed the divinely “Soorasamharam” (slaying of demons) event at the ancient Lord Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, here on Sunday evening.

The decorated idol of Lord Jayanthinadhar (Murugan) was taken in a procession amid religious fervour from the temple to the adjoining seashore, where the Lord annihilated the demons Gajamugasuran, Singamugasuran and Soorapadman with his lance, as per myth. Special poojas and special Deeparadhana were performed to the deity on the occasion.

After witnessing the Soorasamharam event on Sunday evening, the devotees took a holy dip in the sea after a gap of two years.