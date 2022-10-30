Tenure of 2,760 PG govt teachers extended till end of 2022-23

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of 2,760 higher secondary school teachers or PG teachers till the end of this academic year, 2022-23, across all upgraded government schools of the State.

In the upgraded government schools of the State, 200 higher secondary school principals, 100 high school principals and 2,460 higher secondary school teachers, all amounting to 2,760 were set to retire on or before December 2020. However, the education department extended their tenure till December 2021.

Yet again, the tenure of these teachers have further been extended for one more year, till December 2022, stated an education department.

But, currently as teachers retiring in the middle of the academic year will most likely affect the students and regular classes, the department has ordered for extension till March 2023.

“The tenure has been extended due to a shortage of teachers in schools because the huge number of teachers retiring will affect classes. These teachers will likely retire after completing the 2022-23 academic year,”said a government school teacher in Chennai.