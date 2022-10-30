'Revive Chola era water schemes for Ariyalur’s development'

TIRUCHY: No better dream project can be there for the development of Ariyalur district than the revival of the Chola era water projects and it would certainly irrigate more than two lakh acres of land in the district, said PMK President Dr Anbumani Ramdoss in Ariyalur on Saturday.

Inaugurating the two-day rally on insisting the implementation of Chola era irrigation scheme in Ariyalur, Anbumani Ramdoss said, the mother Cauvery quenches the thirst of over 5 crore people of Tamil Nadu has been irrigating over 20 districts and it is everyone’s duty to venerate and protect the river. He said that PMK’s primary demand is to construct check dam every 10 km across Kollidam.

“As per this calculation, at least 11 check dams should have been constructed. But nothing was done. We need to fight even for the construction of check dams,” Anbumani said. Stating that the Ariyalur district has been situated along the banks of Kollidam, Anbumani said, the district would have been fertile and one of major agricultural lands if there was proper water management. He pointed out that Ariyalur was very fertile till the British era as the Chola kings had made several water projects in the area.

“But now, even 1,578 acre vast Kandararitham Periya Eri has become extinct and e famous Cholagangam and Sembian Madevi Eri are on verge of extinction due to encroachment and failure to maintain the waterbody properly,” he said.

He said that the Chola kings had established several water projects and protected water resources but we have failed to protect them.

“Only when we revive those water infrastructure, the future generation would atleast get potable drinking water and this will irrigate at least 2 lakh acre land against the present 90,000 acre,” he said.

The first day’s rally was held from T-Pazhuvur via Kandarathitham, Thirumanur, Thuthur, Vikkiramangalam, Muttuvancherry, Sathapadi, Sripuranthan and Kottiyal. On second day rally was scheduled from Ariyalur town and end at Kattumannarkoil via Jayankondam, Meensuritti, Veeranam Lake.

Earlier, Tiruvaiyaru Government Music College former Principal, Rama Gowsalya flagged off the rally.