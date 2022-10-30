Perambakkam EB substation needs new lease of life, say residents

TIRUVALLUR: The residents of Perambakkam have requested the state government to construct a new EB substation in the district and provide improved facilities for the staff and public who frequent the office on a daily basis.

They claimed that the existing building which was constructed in the year 1994 is in a dilapidated condition and is overgrown with bushes and shrubs.

The substation provides electricity to Tiruvallur and its surrounding areas like Perambakkam, Chitrambakkam, Bhaga Salai, Chinnamandali, Lakshmivilasapuram, Narasinghapuram, Kalampakkam, Sivapuram, Kappankottur, Irulancherry, Coovam, Kumaracherry, Kondancherry, Mappedu, Erayamangalam and Kottayur.

More than 30 electricity board staff work in the building which comprises the staff quarters and also has cash counters where members of the public come to pay their bills.

Since it has been close to 38 years since the buildings were constructed, they have begun to develop cracks and have trees and shrubs growing from the walls. The staff also claimed that the paint has peeled off from the walls and it faces danger of collapsing anytime causing fear among the residents and patrons alike.

“With thorny bushes and shrubs growing uncontrollably everywhere there are also many insects and snakes that frequent the premises. People are always in a state of fear while working and standing in line to pay bills,” said an EB staff member.

And to make matters worse, the entire building leaks during the rainy season, he added. Keeping this in mind, the EB staff and public have demanded the concerned authorities to construct new offices and staff quarters for them at the earliest.