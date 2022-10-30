Alert on possible attack out in July itself: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai launched another scathing attack on the State government and the police department and issued a statement saying that the “special division ” of the State police had issued an alert along with a list of 96 persons, who have IS links, to the head of the state police and intelligence wing on July 19 itself. The report had clearly hinted that they would resort to isolated and surprise attacks in public places. “Jamesha Mubin, the suicide bomber, was one among the 96. His name figured in number 89 in the list, said Annamalai in a nine-page statement. It also contained a cropped portion of a report, which Annamalai claims to be the report of the special division.The special division further stated that the October 23 incident was a suicide bomb attack. He questioned, “Why did the State police fail to bring him under surveillance despite the alert being given well in advance? And why have the government and the police department been silent and not forthcoming to disclose the facts?” The CM is still silent on the blast case, he added.