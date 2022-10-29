Seek VIT help for Vellore runway extension: VK Singh

VELLORE: The Vellore airport manager in-charge has been asked to seek the expertise of VIT University in extending the length of the runway so that it will be able to handle A320 aircraft, Union Minister of State for Highways and Civil Aviation VK Singh said.

The Union Minister, after inspecting the Vellore airport work along with party’s state general secretary and former Vellore mayor Karthiyaini, told reporters on Friday that though the terminal was completed two years ago, the airport was awaiting another 10.70 acres of land from the state government to set up the radar systems, which would enable handle the small aircraft originally planned under the UDAN scheme.

Pointing out that the airport was equidistant from both Chennai and Bengaluru by road and as many visited the town for education and medical requirements, he said it was decided to increase the length of the runway – from its present 850 metres – to enable the landing of bigger aircraft like A320.

To facilitate this, the airport manager in-charge has been advised to seek the assistance of VIT University’s civil engineering department for an innovative solution to this problem as the extra land needed for the runway was at a low level.