Railway Board chairman holds review meeting at SR headquarters

CHENNAI: Vinay Kumar Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board, on Saturday held a review meeting at Southern Railway Headquarters.

BG Mallya, General Manager of Southern Railway and principal heads of all departments and Divisional Railway Managers of Chennai, Salem, Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram also took part in the review meeting.

A presentation was made on the performance highlights of Southern Railway to the railway board chairman who assessed specific infrastructure and developmental works in Southern Railway like gauge conversion, doubling, electrification, station redevelopment of nine stations of Southern Railway, Gati Shakti Initiatives, and speeding of sections among others.

Earlier in the day, Vinay Kumar Tripathi, accompanied by BG Mallya visited the Korukkupet goods shed before inspecting the hotline cleaning of insulators, a procedure where insulators on electrical lines are cleaned with water while the lines are energized.

At Dr MGR Chennai Central. He also inspected the Prakriti Twin Coach Tower Car which is used in OHE (Overhead Equipment) inspection, maintenance and hotline monitoring.

He also visited the newly opened One Station One Product Kanchipuram Silk Saree Stall at Chennai Suburban Terminus (MMC) and interacted with rail users.

The RB chairman also unveiled the e-plaques of four successfully completed projects over Chennai Division, New Electronic Interlocking Systems at Walajah Road, Thalangai, Arambakkam, Tada and Pedaperiya Railway Stations, MSDAC System (Multi Section Digital Axle Counter) and Centralisation of Auto – Signaling System in Chennai Egmore – Kodambakkam, Ambattur – Avadi, Sholingur – Thalangai, Kavanur - Gudiyatham, Latheri – Kavanur, Melpakkam – Chitteri, Arakkonam – Tiruvalangadu, Tiruvallur – Kadambattur and Valathoor – Melpatti Sections.