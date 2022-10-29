Rail passengers want FOB extended over fast line too

CHENNAI: With the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Putlur railway station constructed only to cover slow lines, rail passengers urge the Southern Railway to extend the exisiting bridge across the fast line also.

K Raghavendra Bhat, a resident of Kakalur and a rail user said that the passengers are forced to use the level crossing to go across the fast line to enter and exit the railway station.

“At Putlur Railway Station Road the bridge work is completed. Even though it is not formally inaugurated all vehicles are using the Railway Over Bridge (ROB). Recently the existing level crossing was closed and due to track work, the passage at level crossing was damaged. Since ROB is informally used, the track crossing area near the level crossing is not rectified,” he added.

He pointed out that the FOB covers only the slow line. “Since the crossing at track is damaged, it is not convenient for passengers to cross the fast lines. Due to damaged path, passengers may also trip and fall down while crossing. For the convenience of passengers, passage at the level crossings should be levelled properly and the FOB extended for passengers convenience and safety,” he urged.

Also, shelter sheets over Platform-1 at the station are rusted and damaged near the booking counter. “The shelter sheets should also be replaced and rectified,” he demanded.

He alleged that despite an e-mail sent to the Southern Railway pointing out the issues, no action has been taken so far.