Painter hacked to death by gang over previous enmity in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A youth was hacked to death in Thanjavur on Friday and police registered a case and are searching for the accused.

S Prince Lara (28), a painter from Don Bosco Street at Mathakottai in Thanjavur had a prolonged enmity with a few persons in the same area and they used to quarrel often.

In such a backdrop on Thursday late night, while Prince Lara was returning home after his work, an unidentified gang had reportedly intercepted him when he was at Thirukkanurpatti village and attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped from the spot.

Passers by who noticed Prince Lara struggling for life with severe cut injuries, informed police and he was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, after a while, he succumbed to his injuries despite treatment. Vallam police registered a case and are investigating.