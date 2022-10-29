Old principal still in college, successor takes charge

TIRUPATTUR: The government arts college at Karaiampatti, 12 km from Tirupattur, faced a piquant situation after a new principal arrived to take charge on Friday even as the incumbent was not served any transfer order.

The college with more than 1,400 students, 13 staff and 10 non-teaching staff was taken by surprise when newcomer P Srinivasakumaran arrived on Friday morning with orders to take over from incumbent principal Banu.

Showing his orders, he demanded that Banu leave immediately while she demurred that she had not received any order transferring her to another station. This soon led to a war of words where Banu was threatened with action for preventing an official from discharging his official duty, sources revealed.

Though the newcomer was allotted a room he demanded that Banu move to that room. Needless to say the presence of two principals raised eyebrows.

Sources said that repeated attempts by the principal to contact her superior the RJD Kaveriammal was of no avail.

Sources added that the new principal was brought to handle fund-related issues. When contacted, Kaveriammal said she was aware of the issue which was due to the constituent college of Tiruvalluvar University being converted to govt college When asked whether she had informed the DCE, she said he was aware of it and that a decision had to be taken at the highest level.