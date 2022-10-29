Nilgiris court adjourns hearing on Kodanad case to Dec 2

COIMBATORE: A court in The Nilgiris on Friday adjourned hearing in the sensational Kodanad heist-cum-murder case to December 2 allowing more time for police to investigate.
Prime accused Sayan and ‘Walayar’ Manoj appeared for hearing in the case, which has been transferred to CB-CID for investigation.
Special public prosecutors M Shahjahan and Kanagaraj filed an intimation memo before the district sessions court judge P Murugan furnishing information on the case being taken over by the CB-CID police.
Shahjahan told reporters that so far 316 persons were quizzed in the case.
“With the transfer of the case to CB-CID, more time was sought to investigate the case,” he said.
A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android