Nilgiris court adjourns hearing on Kodanad case to Dec 2

COIMBATORE: A court in The Nilgiris on Friday adjourned hearing in the sensational Kodanad heist-cum-murder case to December 2 allowing more time for police to investigate.

Prime accused Sayan and ‘Walayar’ Manoj appeared for hearing in the case, which has been transferred to CB-CID for investigation.

Special public prosecutors M Shahjahan and Kanagaraj filed an intimation memo before the district sessions court judge P Murugan furnishing information on the case being taken over by the CB-CID police.