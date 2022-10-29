NE monsoon to set in Tamil Nadu within 24 hrs, heavy rains expected

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the Northeast monsoon will hit Tamil Nadu today with rain likely to continue until the fourth of the next month (November).

The monsoon will set in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha within the next 24 hours, as reported.

An orange alert has been issued for the State due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 1 and 3 in North Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The monsoon usually arrives in Tamil Nadu in the months of October, November, and December. However, the arrival has been delayed as a result of the recently created Cyclone Sitrang in the Bay of Bengal.