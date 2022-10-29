MBBS/BDS first phase counselling result declared in TN

CHENNAI: The result of the first phase of counselling for undergraduate medical courses for MBBS were declared on Saturday.

At least 22,504 candidates were found to be eligible and 13,822 candidates have locked their choices. The registration began on October 19th and was completed on October 27.

Of the total 5,648 MBBS seats, 5,647 MBBS seats have been allocated under the government quota and 1 seat of IRT (Perundurai) wards is vacant.

For the BDS admissions, 1,432 seats are available for government quota and 1,389 have been filled, while 43 self-financed BDS seats are vacant.

A total of 8,225 medical seats were available for MBBS admissions in the State this year. Of this, 773 are filled up under the All India quota, and 75 others are for the wards. As many as 2,150 BDS seats were available for admissions in the State, of which 30 are for the all India quota.

The MBBS/BDS counselling under the 7.5 per cent reservation quota for the government school students was done on day one. A total of 565 seats were available under the 7.5 per cent reservation, including 459 MBBS seats and 106 BDS seats, in the State. The students are expected to report between October 30 to November 4.

The second round of MBBS/BDS counselling is expected to start from November 7 and will end on November 14 and the last date of joining is November 21. The process of medical admissions is to be completed by December 12.