Exhibition ‘My garbage my responsibility’ held

TIRUVALLUR: In an unique initiative to create awareness about reducing and recycling trash, an exhibition was held in the district where toys and decorative items made by government school students from waste was held at Tiruvallur on Saturday.

The exhibition with the title ‘My garbage my responsibility’ was inaugurated by District Collector Dr Alby John Varghese and Tiruvallur constituency MLA VG Rajendran.

In an attempt to make the township garbage free and clean, 100 students from 21 government schools participated in the program and created toys, decor items and household items from trash to showcase the importance of recycling.

The District Collector and MLA Rajendran visited each stall personally and enjoyed viewing the artwork by the students.

They also congratulated each student for their effort and handed over certificates of appreciation and encouraged them to participate in more such initiatives.

The students performed dances and showcased their skills in various departments as a conclusion to the programme.