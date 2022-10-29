Covid death toll remains at 38,048 in Tamil Nadu since Oct 9

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 162 new Covid cases on Saturday. Total number of cases in the State reached to 35,91,733.

New cases in Chennai stood at 41, while 13 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu. Other districts reported less than 10 cases. As many as 8 districts reported zero cases of Covid.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.8% after 8,834 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.