5 held for hurling country bombs on two houses in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: The Mappedu police on Friday arrested a five-member gang in connection with a country bomb attack on two houses in Tiruvallur. They are on the lookout for four others involved in the attack. The accused were identified as Gopi, Abiyuth, Kamala Kannan, Rajesh and Manikandan.

Three days ago, when two friends Siva and Dheena were having a drink near the Chathirai Tasmac, the accused Gopi and Rajesh demanded that they buy alcohol for them as well. When the duo refused to do so, a brawl broke out between the two groups.

Within a few hours, Gopi and Rajesh along with seven of their friends hurled country bombs on the houses of Siva and Dheena. Unfortunately, Siva’s father Madhavan who came out of the house during the incident was injured in the attack and his hearing was damaged. He has been admitted to the Tiruvallur GMCH.

Mappedu police registered a case and were on the hunt for the nine people involved in the attack.

Pressure mounted on the police when residents of the area where the attack took place staged a stir demanding the immediate arrest of the miscreants.

After an extensive search, they arrested five of the accused on Friday and remanded them to judicial custody. Enquiries are on to apprehend the remaining four who are still absconding.