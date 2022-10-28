Youths to be trained to act as environment ambassadors in TN

CHENNAI: In a move to ensure participation of youngsters in protecting environment, Supriya Sahu, State Secretary of Environment, Climate and Forest Department, said that youngsters will be trained to make them environment ambassadors.

Speaking at 'Youth and Climate' conference organised by Poovulagin Nanbargal, Supriya Sahu said that 40 youngsters will given Green Fellowship training. "Failing to protect environment will impact us directly. Plastic affects sea and students should take oath to avoid usage of plastic. Do not waste your food and don't allow felling of trees," she exhorted the students.

Students from various city colleges and schools took part in the conference held in the city on Friday, in which environment minister V Meyyanathan participated.

Following the inauguration, sessions on impacts created by climate change on food, water and health was conducted in which water expert Janakarajan, state planning committee member Sultan Ismail, siddha doctor Sivaraman and MLA Ezhilan Naganathan spoke.

"During the pandemic, I have treated more than 2,500 patients. We can treat the disease but the cause of the virus is greediness of humans. High amount rain pours in a day resulting in increase in dengue. Higher temperature brings heat related illness,” Ezhilan said.

G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal pointed out a report of International Panel of Climate Change that stated natural disasters are occurring every month since 1986.