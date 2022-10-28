Top Naval official inspects bullet-hit boat, inquires fishers

TIRUCHY: A Navy team, led by Commodore Vishal Gupta, visited Nagapattinam and interacted with the fishermen, who were undergoing treatment at the GH and inspected the bullet-hit mechanised boat at the harbour on Thursday.

The top naval official conducted an inquiry with the Q-Branch, IB, Fisheries Department, Coastal Security Group and the naval detachment officials in Nagapattinam. Subsequently, Gupta along with officials visited the nine injured fishermen admitted to the GH.

While the naval officials remained tight-lipped about the Commodore’s visit and the inquiry, fishermen said that the team ascertained our version about the incident and why they were shot by the Navy.

The fishermen, also had reportedly told them that they were not able to understand the instructions of the navy team on the day of the incident. The fishermen claimed that they told the officials that the navy team fired bullets continuously. So, fearing for life, they fled the spot. As many as 47 bullets were fired and the holes were visible on the boat.

Later, the officials went to the harbour and inspected the bullet holes on the boat. The team then proceeded to visit Veeravel, who was severely injured and undergoing treatment in Madurai.