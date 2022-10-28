TNCC condemns BJP for issuing bandh call in Kovai car blast case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri has condemned the state BJP for issuing a bandh call in connection with the car cylinder blast there. The state unit of BJP led by its president K Annamalai has called for a bandh in Coimbatore on October 30 in protest of the State government’s handling of the incident.

Accusing the BJP of politicising the issue for political reasons, Alagiri welcomed the decision of the state government to transfer the case probe to NIA (National Investigation Agency) and said that everyone is lauding the impartial action taken by the state police in the Coimbatore car cylinder blast case.

When all corrective actions are being taken, the BJP has attempted to derail communal harmony and score political brownie points by calling for a bandh there on October 30, Alagiri said.

Referring to the arrest of five persons by the State police within 24 hours of the blast, Alagiri said that no one can deny that the NIA has been accused of acting partially and not conducting a fair investigation in many cases. Stating that the NIA station inaugurated at Kilpauk in the city last week has registered the Coimbatore car cylinder blast case as the first case, the TNCC chief said that policepersonnel must be immediately appointed for the station for an expeditious probe into the case and to punish the guilty. Failing which, the case probe would be hindered, Alagiri added.