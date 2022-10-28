Stalin to launch ward committee, area sabha in Chennai on Nov 1

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is all set to launch the ward committee and area sabha in urban local bodies on November 1, celebrated as Local Bodies Day.

According to sources in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister is set to launch the ward committee and area sabha for urban local bodies in Pammal on November 1.

The formation of ward committee and area sabha in urban local bodies was initiated through the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (ward committee and Area Sabha) Rule, 2022, in which the State government decided to nominate the Secretary of the ward committee and the Secretary of the area sabha from along the employees of the urban local bodies by the respective council and to specify their duties and responsibilities.

As far as the ward committee is concerned, the councillor of the ward will be the chairperson of the ward committee and the member of the ward committee should be a person registered in the electoral roll of each area. The chairperson of the ward committee will convene the meetings of the ward committee and the meetings should be convened once in three months. Every meeting of the ward committee will be presided over by the chairperson and the quorum of the meeting will have a Chairperson and two members, as far as Corporations and Municipalities are concerned, and Chairperson and a member, as far as town panchayats are concerned.

As far as area sabha is concerned, each ward in a municipal area shall be divided into a number of areas based on the category of municipal areas. As far as Corporations are concerned, if the population is below 5 lakh, there will be 4 to 5 area sabhas and if population is between 5 and 10 lakh, there would be six to nine area sabhas and in case of more than 10 lakh there would be 10 area sabhas. In case of municipalities, there would be four area sabhas in a ward and in case of town panchayats there would be three area sabhas.