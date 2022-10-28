Political parties urge BJP to withdraw October 31 bandh call

COIMBATORE: Leaders of various political parties have urged the BJP to withdraw its bandh call in Coimbatore on October 31.

“The announcement of bandh is likely to disturb the prevailing peace in Coimbatore,” said Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan, following a meeting with representatives of various political parties on Thursday.

Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji also participated in the meet. “Will those, who blame the state government for the car explosion incident, accept the failure of NIA as Mubin was under its radar?” he questioned.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the bandh announced by the BJP will increase further tension in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, theCoimbatore City Policehas said in a statement that all efforts will be taken to ensure that normal life of people will not be disturbed on the day of bandh announced by the BJP.