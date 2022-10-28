DVAC raids Deputy Transport Commissioner's house for amassing wealth

TIRUCHY: The DVAC sleuths have been conducting a raid at the house of Tiruchy Deputy Transport Commissioner on Thursday on charges of amassing wealth while he was serving as RTO in Tiruvannamalai district.

Sources said Alagarasu, who was serving as Regional Transport Officer in Tiruvannamalai district and was promoted as Deputy Transport Commissioner and joined duty last year in Tiruchy.

While he was working as RTO in Tiruvannamalai, he had amassed wealth over Rs 2 crore and a case was registered by the DVAC.

On Thursday a DVAC team led by DSP Manikandan came to his house at Akila Mansion at Williams Road in Tiruchy City and conducted a search. The search was still on when the news came last.