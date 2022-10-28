DMK decimating Tamil, pushing English, says BJP

CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai on Thursday claimed that the anti-Hindi imposition agitation was a political conspiracy of the DMK for their political mileage and to capture power in the state. The political eco-system in the state has been changing and the ruling party would not be able to continue to bank on this strategy henceforth.

The mother tongue of the state, Tamil, is a blend of divinity and Sanatana Dharma. If Tamil language flourish, it would lead to decline of the DMK and its political gain. So, they were pushing English under the guise of opposing Hindi and drastically decimating Tamil, Annamalai said while participating in a demonstration in Cuddalore as part of the party’s state-wide demonstration against the DMK government’s stand on language. Senior BJP leaders have participated in demonstrations in their respective district headquarters over this issue.

The DMK government, in the recently concluded Assembly session, passed a resolution against Union Home Minister Amit Shah-led panel on official language recommendations to promote Hindi as medium of instruction in all central universities and educational institutions. DMK’s allies and its arch rival AIADMK extended support to the resolution as a sign of their solidarity against Hindi imposition.

“We are against Hindi imposition. In the meanwhile, we strongly oppose the policy of the ruling government that denies the opportunity for children to learn Hindi as a third language,” Annamalai noted that 48,000 students have failed in Tamil language subjects in the examinations. It was a cause of concern and the Chief Minister of the state should be “ashamed” of it.

The families of the DMK leaders, including DMK youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, have been using Hindi for their business growth, he claimed. Stating that the Coimbatore car blast was “the first suicide bomb attack in Tamil Nadu,” he said unlike the Congress-led UPA government, there was no bomb blasts in the country in the last eight years of BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Why the Chief Minister is not speaking regarding the Coimbatore terror attack, which is a module of ISIS,” he asked and demanded the government to step up intelligence gathering to ensure the safety of the people.