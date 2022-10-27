Vellore Aavin agents miffed as contract staff extend holiday

VELLORE: Milk agents attached to the Vellore Aavin Dairy were left fuming as the contract staff failed to turn up after Deepavali. It resulted in morning load, which should have left the dairy around 3 am, leaving only around 10 am on Wednesday.

TN Milk Agents and Employees Welfare Association president SA Ponnusamy told DT Next that “it was sheer carelessness on the part of Vellore Aavin officials not to take into consideration that contract staff might go on extended leave after Deepavali.”

Association vice president VM Sankaran said, “All agents were stuck in the dairy as there was no contract workers to load milk tubs into the mini vans for delivery. Officials were also absent and we were unable to contact them last night.”

Such delays are now chronic in the Vellore dairy. On August 27, delivery of sachet milk to local consumers which amounts to 75,000 litres daily was affected due to a similar reason. Then on September 2, supply was again delayed due to contract workers suddenly going on leave.