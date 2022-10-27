TN approves spl allowances for police personnel in night duty

CHENNAI: The State government gave approval for providing a special allowance of Rs 300 per month for policemen involved in night duties. A GO was issued by the state Home department to give effect for the approval.

According to the GO, the State government to encourage policemen involved in night duty has allotted Rs 42 crore as recurring expenditure towards special allowance to the police personnel from the rank of Grade-II police constable to Police Inspectors, subject to the condition that only personnel performing night duties should be given this special allowance.

The announcement to provide a special allowance of Rs 300 per month for policemen involved in night duty was made by the state government in the Assembly, this year. Based on recommendations, DGP C Sylendra Babu in a letter to the Home Department justified the special allowance by saying that "police personnel are continuously working to maintain law and order within their jurisdiction, during night time/odd hours and they are facing difficulties and various issues while discharging their duties. In addition to this, the police personnel are also responsible for bandobast duties, protection duties at various places, during the night for collection of intelligence, crime prevention and investigation, attending helplines, manning control rooms, maintaining the technical equipment service during the nights and also attending to various emergency works related to their functions."

He also said that the police personnel till the rank of Inspectors go on a night duty of six to 10 days and sometimes more per month and along with them the control room personnel complement the night patrol duty.