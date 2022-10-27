Spread Ambedkar’s ideas, defeat sectarian elements: TNCC

CHENNAI: The State Congress unit has called for spreading the popularity of Dr BR Ambedkar to defeat the sectarian elements rearing their heads in the State.

Lauding Chief Minister MK Stalin for unveiling the statue of Ambedkar in the latter’s memorial, the scheduled caste wing of TNCC on Thursday said that the Chief Minister has the great responsibility of crushing the sectarian elements rearing their heads and attempting to unleash terror in the State. Such sectarian elements could be crushed only by spreading the fame (and ideas) of Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar, said M P Ranjankumar, the head of the state SC wing of the TNCC (Tamil Nadu Congress Committee).

He also appreciated VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan for taking the full responsibility of erecting the life sized statue of Ambedkar in his memorial in the city.