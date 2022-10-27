Spl camps for higher edu at district Collectorates from tomorrow

CHENNAI: The School Education Department is conducting the third phase of special camps for higher education to students at the respective district Collectorates of the State on Friday at 10 am.

The department initiated the camp with the target to counsel 2,711 students who are yet to join college. So far two special camps have been conducted in the second and third weeks of October, where counseling was given to students and parents by specially trained head coaches, teachers of both government and government-aided schools.

More specifically, in these camps formal guidance and counseling is being provided for college admissions. Students are informed about the various opportunities available and the need for higher education to land better jobs in future.

As the department recently through a session found that about 4,000 out of 79,762 students are yet to join college, several measures are being taken to track them.

Subsequently, students who have already joined college have been requested to bring their classmates who are yet to join college or if not, to give their information to the school principal.